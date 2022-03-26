Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $15.16. 285,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.