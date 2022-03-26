Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $1.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $206.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $143.47 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,403,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

