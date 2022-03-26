Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 66,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.69. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

