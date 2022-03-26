Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.63 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

