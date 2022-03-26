British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading Up 1.4%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 2,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.
About British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.