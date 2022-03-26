Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $3,305,185.76 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55.

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40.

NYSE MNRL opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

