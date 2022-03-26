Brickley Wealth Management Makes New $214,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $43.73. 38,440,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,204,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.