Brickley Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. 2,198,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,540. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

