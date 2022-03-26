Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $24.16 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 942,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,705. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

