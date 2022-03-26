Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. 1,654,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,822. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

