Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

