Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a C$225.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.23.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$203.25. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.