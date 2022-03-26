Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$219.23.

TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$145.70 and a 1 year high of C$267.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

