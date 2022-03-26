Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Down 9.7%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $112,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

