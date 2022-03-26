Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Down 9.7%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
