BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

