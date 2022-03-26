Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,866,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2,746.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 847,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 818,179 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 108,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

