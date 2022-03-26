Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

NYSE BOOT opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

