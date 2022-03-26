Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bonhill Group has a one year low of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

In related news, insider Laurie Benson acquired 48,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890.20 ($6,437.86). Also, insider Simon Stilwell bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,962.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 298,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,020.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

