Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bonhill Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.57.

In related news, insider Laurie Benson bought 48,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890.20 ($6,437.86). Also, insider Simon Stilwell bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,962.61). Insiders have bought 298,902 shares of company stock worth $3,239,020 in the last three months.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

