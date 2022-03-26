BOMB Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003233 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 3% against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $228,768.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,393.40 or 1.00034921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002109 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,619 coins and its circulating supply is 893,831 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

