BMO Capital Markets Lowers Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target to $23.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $8,145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 34.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $31,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

