Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) VP Acquires $26,600.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) VP Michael Difranco bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRG. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 108,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

