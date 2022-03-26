Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

