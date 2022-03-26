Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.44 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.23). Approximately 79,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 339,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).
The company has a market capitalization of £63.22 million and a PE ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.64.
Blackbird Company Profile (LON:BIRD)
