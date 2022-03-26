Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $88.99 or 0.00201286 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $119.15 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,211.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.00817203 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00024187 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,014,977 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

