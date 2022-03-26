Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $17,182.66 and $9.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,307.42 or 1.00032897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00064732 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00136484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00268242 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00031054 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,793,302 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

