Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.97. 685,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

