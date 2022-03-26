Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,012.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

