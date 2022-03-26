Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) to post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

