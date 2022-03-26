BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) vs. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Preferred Bank pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Preferred Bank and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 43.53% 16.98% 1.65% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Preferred Bank and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 5 0 3.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus price target of $90.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $218.78 million 5.33 $95.24 million $6.42 12.06 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.63 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

