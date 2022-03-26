Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,261. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

