Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 41,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 356.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

