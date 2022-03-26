BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.08

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$8.11. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 58,329 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Francois Desjardins sold 14,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total value of C$118,989.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$691,956.52.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

