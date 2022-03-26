BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Senior Officer Francois Desjardins Sells 14,053 Shares

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francois Desjardins sold 14,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$118,989.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,956.52.

TSE BLU opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.15.

BLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

