Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BLCM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 71,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,584. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

