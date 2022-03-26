Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDEV. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.01) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.74) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 784.50 ($10.33).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 509.60 ($6.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 504.60 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 590.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 657.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,599.10).

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.