Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.43) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 77.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMG. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.23) to GBX 768 ($10.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 685.45 ($9.02).

LON RMG opened at GBX 360.10 ($4.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 450.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.08).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

