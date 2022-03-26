Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,811,000 after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 632,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,449. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.