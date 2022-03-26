Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 432,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,654,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

