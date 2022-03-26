Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

