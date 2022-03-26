Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Raised to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

CIB opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.828 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,866 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bancolombia by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

