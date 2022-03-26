Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

