Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ball by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.