BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 342.0% in March

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,400 shares, a growth of 342.0% from the February 28th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $9.96 on Friday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.