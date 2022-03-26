Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BBLN. assumed coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Babylon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

BBLN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

