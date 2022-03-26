Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €17.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($19.56) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.16) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.34 ($21.25).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR DEQ opened at €17.68 ($19.43) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a one year high of €21.68 ($23.82). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.