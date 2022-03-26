B. Riley Comments on iMedia Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

