AXPR Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $45,671.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

