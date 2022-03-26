Axe Achieves Market Cap of $74,841.50 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Axe has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $74,841.50 and $20,665.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00267078 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.