Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

